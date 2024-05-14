Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit declines 19.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 56.38% to Rs 296.74 crore

Net profit of Man Infraconstruction declined 19.99% to Rs 65.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 56.38% to Rs 296.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 680.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.17% to Rs 300.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 258.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.16% to Rs 1263.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1890.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

