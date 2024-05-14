Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit declines 19.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit declines 19.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Sales decline 56.38% to Rs 296.74 crore

Net profit of Man Infraconstruction declined 19.99% to Rs 65.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 56.38% to Rs 296.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 680.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.17% to Rs 300.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 258.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.16% to Rs 1263.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1890.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales296.74680.27 -56 1263.451890.35 -33 OPM %16.7318.29 -25.8321.90 - PBDT79.87125.49 -36 407.17408.25 0 PBT77.21122.42 -37 397.22397.01 0 NP65.2781.58 -20 300.39258.57 16

First Published: May 14 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

