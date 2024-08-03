Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 35.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 35.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.44% to Rs 567.57 crore

Net profit of Ion Exchange (India) rose 35.14% to Rs 44.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 567.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 479.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales567.57479.22 18 OPM %11.3110.18 -PBDT72.7155.42 31 PBT62.2747.55 31 NP44.9633.27 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE Kerala: Search and rescue operation in landslide affected areas in Wayanad enters 4th day

Paris Olympics 2024 hockey quarterfinals full schedule, live match timings

Narayana Hrudalaya's consolidated revenue rises 8.7% to Rs 1,364.4 cr in Q1

Nicolas Maduro accuses Venezuela opposition of planning armed attack

Venezuela election dispute traps travellers trying to leave country

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story