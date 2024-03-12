Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials stocks slide

Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Commodities index decreasing 96.05 points or 1.45% at 6528.94 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, India Pesticides Ltd (down 11.72%), MOIL Ltd (down 6.64%),Shivalik Rasayan Ltd (down 6.26%),Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 5.29%),Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd (down 5.17%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (down 5%), Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (down 4.99%), Jubilant Industries Ltd (down 4.98%), Lloyds Enterprises Ltd (down 4.98%), and Bodal Chemicals Ltd (down 4.95%).

On the other hand, Linde India Ltd (up 6.91%), Rain Industries Ltd (up 1.04%), and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (up 1%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 331.63 or 0.45% at 73834.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 52.1 points or 0.23% at 22384.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 913.37 points or 2.09% at 42841.14.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 161.01 points or 1.2% at 13287.69.

On BSE,624 shares were trading in green, 3234 were trading in red and 84 were unchanged.

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

