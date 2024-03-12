Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Industrials stocks edge lower

Industrials stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Industrials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Industrials index decreasing 193.83 points or 1.57% at 12179.06 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd (down 8.96%), JTL Industries Ltd (down 7.7%),Balu Forge Industries Ltd (down 7.42%),Kaynes Technology India Ltd (down 7.08%),Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 7.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jupiter Wagons Ltd (down 6.07%), Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (down 5.32%), Elecon Engineering Company Ltd (down 5.29%), Data Patterns (India) Ltd (down 5.24%), and Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd (down 5.06%).

On the other hand, HEG Ltd (up 5.82%), Hercules Hoists Ltd (up 5.23%), and Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd (up 4.57%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 331.63 or 0.45% at 73834.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 52.1 points or 0.23% at 22384.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 913.37 points or 2.09% at 42841.14.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 161.01 points or 1.2% at 13287.69.

On BSE,624 shares were trading in green, 3234 were trading in red and 84 were unchanged.

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

