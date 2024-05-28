Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IP Rings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

IP Rings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 28 2024
Sales rise 16.38% to Rs 88.82 crore

Net profit of IP Rings reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.38% to Rs 88.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.04% to Rs 316.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 323.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales88.8276.32 16 316.72323.30 -2 OPM %9.276.68 -7.117.98 - PBDT5.662.34 142 13.5718.27 -26 PBT1.51-1.89 LP -3.292.32 PL NP0.91-1.33 LP -3.231.67 PL

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

