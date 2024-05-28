DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.87% to Rs 502.23 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram Industries rose 22.55% to Rs 38.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.87% to Rs 502.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 527.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 91.81% to Rs 115.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.63% to Rs 2056.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2326.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

