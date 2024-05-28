DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.87% to Rs 502.23 croreNet profit of DCM Shriram Industries rose 22.55% to Rs 38.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.87% to Rs 502.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 527.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 91.81% to Rs 115.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.63% to Rs 2056.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2326.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News