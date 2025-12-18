Ipca Laboratories Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1382, down 0.95% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 40.2% in last one year as compared to a 8% rally in NIFTY and a 0.78% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1382, down 0.95% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 25867.9. The Sensex is at 84634.63, up 0.09%.Ipca Laboratories Ltd has lost around 4.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22612.15, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31374 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.16 lakh shares in last one month.