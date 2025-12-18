Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 7673, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 40.2% in last one year as compared to a 8% rally in NIFTY and a 14.28% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7673, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 25867.9. The Sensex is at 84634.63, up 0.09%.Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has eased around 7.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38172.05, up 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 75152 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.23 lakh shares in last one month.