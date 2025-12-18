Exide Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 360.2, down 0.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.08% in last one year as compared to a 8% rally in NIFTY and a 18.45% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 360.2, down 0.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 25867.9. The Sensex is at 84634.63, up 0.09%.Exide Industries Ltd has eased around 5.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27489.25, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.19 lakh shares in last one month.