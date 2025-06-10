Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES bags LoA from Guyana's Public Works Ministry for $2.9 million project

RITES bags LoA from Guyana's Public Works Ministry for $2.9 million project

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
RITES said that it has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for a coastal road project from the Ministry of Public Works, the Co-operative Republic of Guyana worth $2.908 million.

Under the contract, RITES will provide construction supervision for the extension of the East Bank-East Coast Road Project Phase 2 (Eccles to Providence), which also includes additional work for an existing assignment.

The project is slated for completion within 18 months of construction supervision, followed by a 12-month defects liability period.

RITES, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held 72.20% stake in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 5.24% to Rs 132.71 crore despite a 4.32% decline in revenue to Rs 615.43 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.94% to currently trade at Rs 305.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

