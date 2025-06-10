RITES bags LoA from Guyana's Public Works Ministry for $2.9 million project

RITES said that it has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for a coastal road project from the Ministry of Public Works, the Co-operative Republic of Guyana worth $2.908 million.

Under the contract, RITES will provide construction supervision for the extension of the East Bank-East Coast Road Project Phase 2 (Eccles to Providence), which also includes additional work for an existing assignment.

The project is slated for completion within 18 months of construction supervision, followed by a 12-month defects liability period.

RITES, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held 72.20% stake in the company.