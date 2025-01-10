IRB Infra toll revenue surges 19% YoY in Dec'24

IRB Infrastructure Developers toll collection jumped 19% to Rs 580 crore in December 2024 as against Rs 488 crore posted in December 2023.

The joint ventures entities under IRB Infrastructure Trust reported gross toll collection of Rs 345.8 crore (up 31.18% YoY) for the period under review.

Amitabh Murarka, Dy CEO of the company, said, We've seen impressive growth in the current month across our portfolio. Looking ahead, we expect this upward trend in toll collection to continue, driven by India's robust GDP growth, which should boost vehicular traffic across our 12-state network.

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB) is one of the leading infrastructure development companies in India in road and highway sector, with presence in Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and HAM space. The company undertakes development of various infrastructure projects in the road sector through several Special Purpose Vehicles. IRB's work spans from building of roads, highways, bridges, and tunnels, recently the company diversified its business into real estate development sector also.

IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit increased 4.30% to Rs 99.86 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 95.74 crore posted in Q2 FY24. However, revenue from operations declined 9.12% to Rs 1,585.8 crore in the second quarter of FY25 as against Rs 1,745 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

The scrip slipped 1.73% to Rs 54.56 on the BSE.

