Valiant Communications wins order worth Rs 41.35 cr

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Valiant Communications announced the receipt of its single largest order of its corporate history for supply and commissioning of its Communication, Protection and Synchronization equipment from Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company. The gross value of the purchase order is Rs 41.35 crore. Whereas the end-user for the awarded project is the Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO).

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

