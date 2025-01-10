Valiant Communications wins order worth Rs 41.35 cr

Valiant Communications announced the receipt of its single largest order of its corporate history for supply and commissioning of its Communication, Protection and Synchronization equipment from Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company. The gross value of the purchase order is Rs 41.35 crore. Whereas the end-user for the awarded project is the Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO).
