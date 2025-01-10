Surya Roshni gains on bagging order worth Rs 81-cr from BPCL

Surya Roshni added 1.97% to Rs 261.20 after the company announced that it had secured orders worth Rs 81.47 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) for CGD project on Pan India basis.

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation declined 1.29% to Rs 276.40 on the BSE.

The said order involves the supply of 4 to 16-inch API SL PSL2 LPE-coated line pipes. The completion of the order is expected within 16 weeks.

Surya Roshni is a diversified Indian company with a strong presence in the steel pipes & strips and lighting & consumer durables businesses. The company has grown to become the largest manufacturer of GI pipes in India and a major exporter of ERW pipes. In addition to steel products, Surya Roshni offers a wide range of lighting solutions, including conventional and LED lighting, as well as consumer durables like fans and home appliances.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is the second largest Indian oil marketing company (OMC), engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted 'Maharatna' status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy. The Government of India holds 52.98% stake in BPCL as of 30 September 2024.

