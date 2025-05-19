IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 13.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.27% to Rs 2149.24 crore

Net profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 13.68% to Rs 214.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 188.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.27% to Rs 2149.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2061.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 969.74% to Rs 6480.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 605.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.76% to Rs 7613.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7409.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

