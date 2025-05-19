Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit declines 9.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit declines 9.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 202.61 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Packaging declined 9.46% to Rs 16.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 202.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 176.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.07% to Rs 60.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.83% to Rs 781.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 698.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales202.61176.87 15 781.32698.65 12 OPM %18.9020.07 -18.1219.06 - PBDT35.0433.63 4 129.96127.13 2 PBT22.2323.60 -6 81.2788.63 -8 NP16.2717.97 -9 60.5566.59 -9

First Published: May 19 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

