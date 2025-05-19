Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit declines 9.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 202.61 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Packaging declined 9.46% to Rs 16.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 202.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 176.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.07% to Rs 60.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.83% to Rs 781.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 698.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

202.61176.87781.32698.6518.9020.0718.1219.0635.0433.63129.96127.1322.2323.6081.2788.6316.2717.9760.5566.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News