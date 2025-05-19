Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaveri Seed Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kaveri Seed Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.24% to Rs 90.25 crore

Net Loss of Kaveri Seed Company reported to Rs 22.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.24% to Rs 90.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.83% to Rs 281.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 298.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.93% to Rs 1204.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1148.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales90.2598.35 -8 1204.971148.41 5 OPM %-18.33-12.07 -24.1524.89 - PBDT-3.9213.07 PL 337.05348.79 -3 PBT-19.613.42 PL 297.22320.77 -7 NP-22.94-0.27 -8396 281.33298.74 -6

