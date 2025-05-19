PK Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of PK Leasing & Finance remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.080.080.280.2712.5012.5003.700.010.0100.010.010.01000.010.0100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News