Atal Realtech standalone net profit rises 30.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 44.69% to Rs 24.54 crore

Net profit of Atal Realtech rose 30.85% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.69% to Rs 24.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.88% to Rs 2.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.49% to Rs 40.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.5416.96 45 40.8340.63 0 OPM %10.8410.14 -12.6611.89 - PBDT2.291.37 67 3.603.51 3 PBT1.951.24 57 3.152.99 5 NP1.230.94 31 2.142.08 3

First Published: May 27 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

