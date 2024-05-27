Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara Technologies announces change in promoter shareholding

Nazara Technologies announces change in promoter shareholding

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mitter Infotech LLP sell 6.38% stake to Plutus Wealth Management LLP

Mitter Infotech LLP, a promoter of Nazara Technologies,has sold 48,84,000 equity shares, representing 6.38% of the issued share capital to Plutus Wealth Management LLP through an on-market transaction in the block deal window of the stock exchange (Block Trade) on 27 May 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Block Trade will provide liquidity for the promoters who have dedicated 25 years to the Company's growth. The promoters will retain control of the Company, with Nitish Mittersain continuing in his current role as CEO & Jt. Managing Director.

The promoters remain confident that the Company is strategically and financially well positioned to capitalize on the numerous opportunities ahead.

Plutus Wealth Management LLP, an investor in Nazara since 2020 (pre-IPO), has demonstrated strong confidence in the Company's prospects by increasing its shareholding via this Block Trade.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nazara Technologies Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.69%

Nazara Technologies Ltd rises for third straight session

Barometers trim gains, media shares in demand

Nazara Technologies standalone net profit rises 160.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Autoline Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Neo Infracon reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Atal Realtech standalone net profit rises 30.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Umiya Tubes reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Biogen Pharmachem Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story