Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neo Infracon reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Neo Infracon reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 77.45% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net loss of Neo Infracon reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 77.45% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 40.44% to Rs 3.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.994.39 -77 3.836.43 -40 OPM %-21.2110.02 --7.31-10.89 - PBDT0.070.58 -88 0.170.09 89 PBT0.010.52 -98 -0.06-0.12 50 NP-0.050.48 PL -0.13-0.17 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Neo Infracon reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2023 quarter

NSE SME AVP Infracon makes lackluster debut

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Atal Realtech standalone net profit rises 30.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Umiya Tubes reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Biogen Pharmachem Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 34.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit rises 79.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story