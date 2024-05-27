Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Umiya Tubes reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Umiya Tubes reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 70.37% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net Loss of Umiya Tubes reported to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 70.37% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 92.64% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.27 -70 0.537.20 -93 OPM %-2062.50-1440.74 --522.64-43.61 - PBDT-1.83-4.16 56 -3.39-3.76 10 PBT-1.90-4.24 55 -3.72-4.10 9 NP-1.59-4.19 62 -3.40-4.08 17

