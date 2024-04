IRB Lalitpur Tollway, the Project SPV for Tolling, Operation, Maintenance and Transfer of four lane Lalitpur-Sagar-Lakhnad on section from km 99.005 to km 415.089 of NH-44 in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh (TOT 12 Project SPV) has commenced toll collection on the Project w.e.f. 01 April 2024.

