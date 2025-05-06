IRCON International bags Rs 187-cr order from Kerala State IT Infrastructure

IRCON International announced that it has secured a Rs 187.08 crore order from Kerala State IT Infrastructure for the construction of a dedicated rural industrial park in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The order is valued at Rs 187,082,914,800 and is to be executed within 30 months.

IRCON International is a Navratna, public-sector enterprise and a leading turnkey construction company in the public sector. Its core competence lies in railways and highways. IRCON has widespread operations in several states in India and other countries (Malaysia, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa, Algeria, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka).

IRCON International's consolidated net profit dropped 64.81% to Rs 86.10 crore, while revenue from operations declined 10.81% to Rs 2,612.86 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

Shares of IRCON International rose 0.16% to Rs 158.90 on the BSE.

