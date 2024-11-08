Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 17.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.06% to Rs 2447.52 crore

Net profit of Ircon International declined 17.86% to Rs 205.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 250.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.06% to Rs 2447.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2986.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2447.522986.838.217.22290.10355.44262.34328.36205.95250.73

