ITD Cementation India consolidated net profit rises 34.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of ITD Cementation India rose 34.35% to Rs 72.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.62% to Rs 1990.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1610.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1990.871610.429.129.82146.98120.81100.1368.0772.0453.62

