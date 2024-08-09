Ircon International consolidated net profit rises 19.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.25% to Rs 2287.13 croreNet profit of Ircon International rose 19.57% to Rs 224.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 187.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.25% to Rs 2287.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2763.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2287.132763.84 -17 OPM %10.959.08 -PBDT309.28282.18 10 PBT281.81263.05 7 NP224.02187.36 20
