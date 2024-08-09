Ircon International consolidated net profit rises 19.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.25% to Rs 2287.13 crore

Net profit of Ircon International rose 19.57% to Rs 224.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 187.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.25% to Rs 2287.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2763.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2287.132763.8410.959.08309.28282.18281.81263.05224.02187.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp