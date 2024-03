Ircon International has been awarded the LOA for construction of Twin Tube Uni-directional Aizawl Bypass Tunnel of 2.5 km and its approaches of 2.1 km from km 10.600 to km 15.200 (Package-2) on Sairang - Phaibawk section of NH-6 in the State of Mizoram on EPC Mode at a quoted bid price of Rs. 630.66 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel