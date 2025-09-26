Ircon International wins order of Rs 224.49 cr from North East Frontier Railways

Ircon International has received work order from North East Frontier Railways for "Composite Work (Civil Electrical, Mechanical and Signal & Telecom) involving construction (A) At-NJP-Upgradation/Development of maintenance infrastructure for energy efficient Vande Bharat Express at Coaching Complex/NJP. (B) At SGUJ-Infrastructure construction of GE Loco shed for homing of 250 Nos GE locos (WDG4G/WDG6G). (C) New Jalpaiguri At-NJP Next Generation Freight Maintenance Facilities in Katihar division Over Northeast Frontier railway." The value of the contract is Rs 224.49 crore.

