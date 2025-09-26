Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ircon International wins order of Rs 224.49 cr from North East Frontier Railways

Ircon International wins order of Rs 224.49 cr from North East Frontier Railways

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Ircon International has received work order from North East Frontier Railways for "Composite Work (Civil Electrical, Mechanical and Signal & Telecom) involving construction (A) At-NJP-Upgradation/Development of maintenance infrastructure for energy efficient Vande Bharat Express at Coaching Complex/NJP. (B) At SGUJ-Infrastructure construction of GE Loco shed for homing of 250 Nos GE locos (WDG4G/WDG6G). (C) New Jalpaiguri At-NJP Next Generation Freight Maintenance Facilities in Katihar division Over Northeast Frontier railway." The value of the contract is Rs 224.49 crore.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

