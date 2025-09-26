Coal India approves performance linked rewards for FY 2024-25

Coal India (CIL) announced that the 6th Standardization Committee of JBCCI-XI on 25 September 2025 approved Performance Linked Reward (PLR) for FY 2024-25 for workers of CIL and its Subsidiaries. The Workers will receive Rs. 1,03,000/- on pro-rata basis of attendance of the Financial Year 2024-25. The total financial implication on CIL arising out of such payment is Rs. 2153.82 crore for an average 2,09,000 workers.

