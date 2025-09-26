Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India approves performance linked rewards for FY 2024-25

Coal India approves performance linked rewards for FY 2024-25

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Coal India (CIL) announced that the 6th Standardization Committee of JBCCI-XI on 25 September 2025 approved Performance Linked Reward (PLR) for FY 2024-25 for workers of CIL and its Subsidiaries. The Workers will receive Rs. 1,03,000/- on pro-rata basis of attendance of the Financial Year 2024-25. The total financial implication on CIL arising out of such payment is Rs. 2153.82 crore for an average 2,09,000 workers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Welspun Corp receives new orders worth Rs 1,600 cr

Board of S J S Enterprises appoints Ranjit Raghunath Nambiar as Group COO

Saraswati Commercial acquires 9,776 equity shares of Atlanta Electricals

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO subscribed 3.07 times

Jain Resource Recycling IPO subscribed 15.90 times

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story