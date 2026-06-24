Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) informed that the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, has approved the resignation of Sanjay Kumar Jain from the post of chairman and managing director (CMD) of the company.

According to a letter dated 22 June 2026, received by IRCTC on 23 June 2026, the competent authority has approved Jain's resignation with effect from 20 July 2026.

Jain had tendered his resignation on personal grounds.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is an Indian public sector undertaking that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 8.88% year-on-year to Rs 326.36 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 358.22 crore in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 15.07% YoY to Rs 1,459.71 crore in Q4 FY26 from Q4 FY25.