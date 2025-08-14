IRCTC Q1 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 331 cr

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 7.47% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 330.70 crore, while revenue from operations rose 3.76% to Rs 1,159.68 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 442.13 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 7.35% year-on-year increase.
Total expenses rose 2.55% to Rs 778.73 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 17.82 crore (down 2.76% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 75.74 crore (up 1.73% YoY).
On the segmental front, catering was at Rs 546.78 crore (down 2.16% YoY), revenue from rail neer was at Rs 110.49 crore (down 0.87% YoY), internet ticketing stood at Rs 358.75 crore (up 9.01% YoY) and revenue from tourism was at Rs 147.68 crore (up 20.74% YoY) during the quarter.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is an Indian public sector undertaking that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways.
Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation shed 0.48% to Rs 724.05 on the BSE.
