IRCTC Q1 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 331 cr

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 7.47% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 330.70 crore, while revenue from operations rose 3.76% to Rs 1,159.68 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 442.13 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 7.35% year-on-year increase.

Total expenses rose 2.55% to Rs 778.73 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 17.82 crore (down 2.76% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 75.74 crore (up 1.73% YoY).

On the segmental front, catering was at Rs 546.78 crore (down 2.16% YoY), revenue from rail neer was at Rs 110.49 crore (down 0.87% YoY), internet ticketing stood at Rs 358.75 crore (up 9.01% YoY) and revenue from tourism was at Rs 147.68 crore (up 20.74% YoY) during the quarter.