Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRCTC Q1 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 331 cr

IRCTC Q1 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 331 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 7.47% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 330.70 crore, while revenue from operations rose 3.76% to Rs 1,159.68 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 442.13 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 7.35% year-on-year increase.

Total expenses rose 2.55% to Rs 778.73 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 17.82 crore (down 2.76% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 75.74 crore (up 1.73% YoY).

On the segmental front, catering was at Rs 546.78 crore (down 2.16% YoY), revenue from rail neer was at Rs 110.49 crore (down 0.87% YoY), internet ticketing stood at Rs 358.75 crore (up 9.01% YoY) and revenue from tourism was at Rs 147.68 crore (up 20.74% YoY) during the quarter.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is an Indian public sector undertaking that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways.

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation shed 0.48% to Rs 724.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zydus Lifesciences receives four observations from USFDA following inspection at Himachal Pradesh facility

Shares of JSW Cement list in B Group

INR seen supported by weak dollar overseas

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth negative

Dow Leads U.S. Market Gains Amid Rate Cut Optimism; Housing and Biotech Stocks Shine

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story