Shares of JSW Cement list in B Group

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The equity shares of JSW Cement (Scrip Code: 544480) are listed effective 14 August 2025and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' Group Securities.In the pre-open sessionon the BSE, the indicative price of the stock is at a premium of 4.15% over the IPO price of Rs 147.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

