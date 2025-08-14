Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR seen supported by weak dollar overseas

INR seen supported by weak dollar overseas

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dollar weakness overseas is seen supporting the Indian rupee in opening trades on Thursday. INR opened at Rs 87.48 per dollar and climbed to a high of 87.39 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee appreciated 20 paise to close at 87.43 against the US dollar, as a weak greenback and a positive momentum in domestic equity markets supported. Domestic shares eked out modest gains after official data showed India's consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected in July to the lowest level in just over eight years, bringing inflation below RBI's tolerance band and raising prospects of another interest rate cut. Firm global cues and a weaker dollar also underpinned sentiment as in-line U.S. inflation data cemented expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in September. The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 304.32 points, or 0.38 percent, to 80,539.91. The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 131.95 points, or 0.54 percent at 24,619.35.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth negative

Dow Leads U.S. Market Gains Amid Rate Cut Optimism; Housing and Biotech Stocks Shine

Zydus Lifesciences receives four observations from USFDA following inspection at Himachal Pradesh facility

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Slides 1.73%

Thermax Ltd Surges 1.75%

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story