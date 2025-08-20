IRFC sanctions Rs 200 crore loan for Surat multi-modal transport hub

Indian Railway Finance Corporation has sanctioned and executed agreements for a fresh term loan of Rs 199.70 crore with Surat Integrated Transportation Development Corporation (SITCO) for developing India's first multi-modal transport hub in Surat.

The Surat MMTH, being developed by SITCOa joint venture between the Ministry of Railways and the Government of Gujaratis designed to integrate multiple modes of transport and improve passenger connectivity in the city. IRFCs funding will support construction components, strengthen the projects financial viability, and ensure long-term sustainability.

Indian Railway Finance Corp.'s principal business is to borrow funds from the financial markets to finance. The Government of India held an 86.36% stake in the company as of 30 June 2025.