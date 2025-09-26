IRFC sanctions term loan of Rs 12,460 cr for upcoming thermal power project at HTPS, Korba West

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has sanctioned a Rupee Term Loan (RTL) of Rs 12,640 crore to Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company (CSPGCL), a wholly owned entity of the Government of Chhattisgarh, for financing its upcoming 2x660 MW Super Critical Thermal Power Project at HTPS, Korba West.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News