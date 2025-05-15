IRIS Business Services consolidated net profit declines 40.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.14% to Rs 34.64 croreNet profit of IRIS Business Services declined 40.13% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 34.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 49.94% to Rs 13.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.14% to Rs 125.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
