IRIS Business Services consolidated net profit declines 40.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 14.14% to Rs 34.64 crore

Net profit of IRIS Business Services declined 40.13% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 34.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.94% to Rs 13.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.14% to Rs 125.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales34.6430.35 14 125.97102.30 23 OPM %14.4921.12 -15.0814.88 - PBDT5.656.30 -10 20.7514.73 41 PBT4.975.32 -7 18.5510.21 82 NP2.824.71 -40 13.038.69 50

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

