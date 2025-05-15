eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 16.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.19% to Rs 898.29 crore

Net profit of eClerx Services rose 16.57% to Rs 152.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.19% to Rs 898.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 766.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.79% to Rs 541.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 511.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.05% to Rs 3365.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2925.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

898.29766.533365.872925.5424.3325.5124.0126.48239.72213.00859.72816.95198.76179.46718.53691.18152.16130.53541.09511.46

