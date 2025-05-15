Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit rises 106.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit rises 106.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 65.76% to Rs 387.08 crore

Net profit of Vascon Engineers rose 106.72% to Rs 34.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.76% to Rs 387.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 233.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 91.71% to Rs 130.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.12% to Rs 1077.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 747.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales387.08233.52 66 1077.90747.90 44 OPM %9.698.56 -8.118.02 - PBDT37.3122.52 66 81.0273.89 10 PBT35.7421.02 70 75.1367.93 11 NP34.7716.82 107 130.2567.94 92

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

