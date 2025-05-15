Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit rises 106.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.76% to Rs 387.08 crore

Net profit of Vascon Engineers rose 106.72% to Rs 34.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.76% to Rs 387.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 233.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 91.71% to Rs 130.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.12% to Rs 1077.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 747.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

