Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit declines 0.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 1022.10 crore

Net profit of Akzo Nobel India declined 0.28% to Rs 108.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 1022.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 973.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.68% to Rs 429.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 426.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.27% to Rs 4091.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3961.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1022.10973.404091.203961.6015.5916.6115.6815.95159.60168.80659.30655.30137.60147.00569.90573.00108.40108.70429.50426.60

