IRIS Business Services consolidated net profit rises 2935.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.13% to Rs 28.56 crore

Net profit of IRIS Business Services rose 2935.06% to Rs 116.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.13% to Rs 28.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.28.5626.910.5317.582.605.202.104.83116.853.85

