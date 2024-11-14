Ironwood Education consolidated net profit rises 81.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 0.90 croreNet profit of Ironwood Education rose 81.13% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.900.84 7 OPM %-14.44-39.29 -PBDT1.07-0.40 LP PBT0.96-0.51 LP NP0.960.53 81
