Ironwood Education consolidated net profit rises 81.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Ironwood Education rose 81.13% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.900.84-14.44-39.291.07-0.400.96-0.510.960.53

