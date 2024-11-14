Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ironwood Education consolidated net profit rises 81.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:45 AM IST
Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 0.90 crore

Net profit of Ironwood Education rose 81.13% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.900.84 7 OPM %-14.44-39.29 -PBDT1.07-0.40 LP PBT0.96-0.51 LP NP0.960.53 81

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

