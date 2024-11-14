Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 21.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.40% to Rs 1152.92 crore

Net profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 21.09% to Rs 97.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 80.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.40% to Rs 1152.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 897.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1152.92897.915.965.43141.24117.84130.53107.4997.7780.74

