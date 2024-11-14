Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 21.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:45 AM IST
Sales rise 28.40% to Rs 1152.92 crore

Net profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 21.09% to Rs 97.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 80.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.40% to Rs 1152.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 897.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1152.92897.91 28 OPM %5.965.43 -PBDT141.24117.84 20 PBT130.53107.49 21 NP97.7780.74 21

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:58 AM IST

