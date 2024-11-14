Shree Metalloys standalone net profit rises 54.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.50% to Rs 26.00 croreNet profit of Shree Metalloys rose 54.55% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 26.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales26.0024.88 5 OPM %1.651.13 -PBDT0.450.29 55 PBT0.390.23 70 NP0.340.22 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News