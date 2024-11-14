Shree Metalloys standalone net profit rises 54.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.50% to Rs 26.00 crore

Net profit of Shree Metalloys rose 54.55% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 26.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.26.0024.881.651.130.450.290.390.230.340.22

