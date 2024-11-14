Mrugesh Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.70 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 10.90 crore

Net profit of Mrugesh Trading reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 10.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10.9008.4400.9200.9200.700

