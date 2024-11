Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers standalone net profit declines 91.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.53% to Rs 902.49 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers declined 91.45% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.53% to Rs 902.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 945.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.902.49945.3413.8416.5880.94118.615.0547.822.5930.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News