Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 29.19% in the June 2024 quarter

ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 29.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 1539.68 crore

Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 29.19% to Rs 65.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 1539.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1385.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1539.681385.76 11 OPM %8.107.47 -PBDT122.3397.36 26 PBT96.4872.26 34 NP65.4550.66 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Lenovo Legion gaming tablet launched in India with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip

Nykaa Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 14 crore, revenue up 23%

LIVE: Nykaa Q1 PAT soars 152% to Rs 13.64 crore, revenue jumps 23%

Kitchen and personal care brand Beco raises $10 mn in pre-Series B round

Premium

Micro credit boss Muhammad Yunus may need to curb anathema to profit

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story