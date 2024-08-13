Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. standalone net profit rises 179.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:37 PM IST
Sales rise 152.38% to Rs 1.06 crore

Net profit of Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. rose 179.41% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 152.38% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.060.42 152 OPM %90.5783.33 -PBDT0.950.34 179 PBT0.950.34 179 NP0.950.34 179

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

