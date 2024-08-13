Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. standalone net profit rises 179.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 152.38% to Rs 1.06 crore

Net profit of Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. rose 179.41% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 152.38% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.060.4290.5783.330.950.340.950.340.950.34

