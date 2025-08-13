ISGEC Heavy Engineering standalone net profit declines 2.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.06% to Rs 983.80 crore

Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering declined 2.16% to Rs 86.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 88.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.06% to Rs 983.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1215.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.983.801215.407.708.44129.32127.21111.91111.3786.5988.50

