Ganges Securities consolidated net profit declines 1.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.62% to Rs 6.36 crore

Net profit of Ganges Securities declined 1.90% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 17.62% to Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6.367.7213.8422.801.481.871.321.691.031.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News