Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 62.47% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net loss of Dhanlaxmi Cotex reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 62.47% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.584.21-31.0115.44-0.721.60-0.751.59-0.751.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News